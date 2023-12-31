Begin typing your search...
Tributes for Vijayakanth in Chengalpattu
Several people participated in the tribute and conducted a peace procession through the main streets of the district
CHENGALPATTU: Following the death of DMDK politician and former actor Vijayakanth, various organisations including DMK, AIADMK, PMK, Communist party and traders associations paid tribute to the leader by sprinkling flowers and lighting candles at Bazaar Street in Chengalpattu on Saturday.
