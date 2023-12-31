Tributes for Vijayakanth in Chengalpattu

Begin typing your search...

30 Dec 2023
CHENGALPATTU: Following the death of DMDK politician and former actor Vijayakanth, various organisations including DMK, AIADMK, PMK, Communist party and traders associations paid tribute to the leader by sprinkling flowers and lighting candles at Bazaar Street in Chengalpattu on Saturday.

Several people participated in the tribute and conducted a peace procession through the main streets of the district.

