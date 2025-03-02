Tribal students’ first air travel to wish CM Stalin on his birthday

TIRUCHY: It was a flight of joy for 34 tribal school students from Gobichettipalayam in Erode district as they made their maiden flight journey on Saturday to wish CM Stalin a happy birthday.

Children from 200 tribal settlements in Thottakombai and Karumparai near Gobichettipalayam in Erode, getting education from the Government High School at Karumparai, were in for a surprise when DMK men organised them a first-ever on-air journey, to convey their regards to the Chief Minister.

These children never had gone away from Karumparai, leave out dreaming of a flight journey. The TN Palayam DMK Union Secretary Sivabalan wished to show underprivileged students a glimpse of the outside world. He made the arrangements with the permission of their parents, taking them by air to reach Chennai to take part in CM’s b’day celebrations.

The 34 students, along with six teachers, were taken to the Coimbatore airport on Saturday morning. They boarded an Indigo aircraft to reach Chennai.

The students had the pleasure of wishing the Chief Minister of the State in person. Subsequently, they were taken to several places of attraction in the capital city, before flying them back.