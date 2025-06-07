Tribal student tops CLAT in Tamil Nadu; CM Stalin offers support

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday assured that his party (DMK) would extend the support required for the legal education of tribal student Bharat of Thonur hamlet near Pachamalai in Tiruchy, who has emerged as the topper in CLAT (Common Law Admission Test), a national-level entrance examination conducted for admissions to UG and PG law courses at the National Law Universities.

Bharath, a student of the Government Tribal Higher Secondary School, Chinna Illupur completed Class 12 in the commerce stream through Tamil medium and scored 356 in the just-released public exam results.

However, he strived hard to prepare for the CLAT as it was conducted only in English, overcame language hurdles through the short-term coaching session by TNNLU, and scored a rank of 964 in All India ST and state first rank.

Bharath had no idea about the process of seat allocation but his teacher guided him through the counselling process at Thuvakudi.

Bharat is set to enter the Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) in Tiruchy and confirmed his seat in the counselling held at Government Model Higher Secondary School in Thuvakudi, under the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students, specifically for the ST students. He has now become the first student to pursue law from the hillock.

“This is a moment to cherish and I have to thank the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, our school, and my father A Selvakumar, a construction coolie who has been a motivating force after my mother’s demise 10 years ago,” said Bharath.

After reports of Bharat topping CLAT emerged, Chief Minister Stalin posted a congratulatory message on his ‘X’ handle and said, “His mind is filled with joy. I wish brother Bharath to pursue law and impart his knowledge to society. The legal wing of DMK and its secretary NR Elango will support and guide him in his legal education.”

Responding to his party supremo’s advice shortly thereafter, DMK Rajya Sabha MP and headquarters legal affairs secretary NR Elango said, “As per the guidance of the Chief Minister, on behalf of the DMK legal wing, I will personally provide all necessary assistance required to brother Bharath till he completes his legal education.” Thanking his party president for also allowing the legal wing to support the education of all in Tamil Nadu, Elango said that he would gladly do the work.