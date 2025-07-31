Tribal man in forest dept custody ends life; kin allege foul play

COIMBATORE: Relatives of a 45-year-old tribal man, who ended his life by hanging while in the custody of the forest department in Tirupur for an inquiry into possession of a leopard tooth, staged a protest alleging foul play in his death on Thursday.

According to sources, Marimuthu, a native of Idukki in Kerala, was taken into custody by the excise department sleuths during a check on passengers in a Kerala State Transport Corporation Bus at Chinnar check post on Udumalpet-Munnar Ghat Road on the interstate Tamil Nadu-Kerala border on Wednesday.

The tribal man who was bound to Munnar from Udumalpet was handed over to the forest department staff, who then took him to the range office in Udumalpet for an inquiry. Around 4.15 am on Thursday, Marimuthu had gone to attend nature’s call, but didn’t return for a long time.

On suspicion, the staff checked and were shocked to find him hanging inside the toilet. As the news of his death spread, the family members and villagers from his tribal settlement gathered at the range office.

They alleged that he was tortured and killed before being hanged and sought action against the forest department. Following talks by senior police officials and revenue department authorities, they, however, withdrew the protest. The body of the deceased was then sent for an autopsy at Tirupur Government Hospital.