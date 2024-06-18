Trial run of Vande Bharat Express from Madurai to Bengaluru conducted successfully

MADURAI: The trial run for the much-awaited Vande Bharat rail service connecting Madurai and Bengaluru began on Monday.



The train departed Madurai railway station at 5.15 am, and reached the destination point of Bengaluru at 1.15 pm, as per schedule.

On return, the train departed Bengaluru railway station (SMVB) at 1.45 pm, and was scheduled to reach Madurai railway station at 10.15 pm, sources said.

This will be the first exclusive direct train service between Madurai/Tiruchy to Bengaluru covering the distance in eight hours and 15 minutes.

The train will have stops at Dindigul, Tiruchy, Karur and Salem.