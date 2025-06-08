Trial run of temple car held after 82 years in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: The long-pending demand of the Ariyalur devotees on the replacement of the dilapidated car of Arulmigu Alanthuraiyar Kothandaramaswamy temple was realised on Sunday.

Inaugurating the new car, State Minister for Transport Department SS Sivasankar said that the car was made at a cost of Rs 18.60 lakh and the trial run was held after 82 years. Previously, the trial run for the temple car here was held in 1942.

The Minister added to say that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister MK Stalin, on consecration of the temples and organising the trial run of the temple cars which have been stationed for long years, the HR&CE department allocated funds for the replacement of the dilapidated car of Arulmigu Alanthuraiyar Kothandaramaswamy temple.

A fund of Rs 18.60 lakh, including the public contribution of Rs 3.10 lakh, was allotted for making a new temple car.

While consecration for more than 3,000 temples had been conducted during the DMK government so far, the devotees of Arulmigu Alanthuraiyar Kothandaramaswamy temple had been waiting for a new car for the temple.

“Thus, the Chief Minister fulfilled the religious urges of the people and as a part of fulfilling the demands of the people,” said the state minister.

“At the same time, to protect the new car, a tent is being established at an estimated cost of Rs 24.20 lakh, and the work would get completed soon,” the minister added.

Ariyalur Collector P Rathnasamy, MLA K Chinnappa and others accompanied the minister.