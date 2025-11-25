Trial of high-speed Coimbatore -Jolarpettai train on Nov 26

COIMBATORE: The Southern Railway will conduct a trial run of a high-speed train between Jolarpettai and Coimbatore on Thursday.

“Various works are underway to strengthen and improve the railway tracks between Jolarpettai and Coimbatore to enable increase of sectional speed, and a high-speed trial run was recently conducted. Another high-speed trial run will be conducted on the same tracks to and fro between 8 am and 6 pm on Thursday,” according to a railways statement.

In view of the trial run, the railways have cautioned people residing in the vicinity of the tracks between Jolarpettai and Coimbatore against approaching or trespassing on the railway tracks.

The trial run aims to test speeds of up to 110 km per hour on the 286-km stretch, with plans to increase the speed to 130 km per hour by March 2026, after track upgradation works. As part of the trial run, bridges have been reinforced and barricades installed to prevent trespassing; signalling systems and overhead equipment have been enhanced. Once completed, passengers travelling between Coimbatore and Chennai are set to benefit from reduced travel time.