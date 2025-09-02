Trial court sends back CBI’s charge sheet in Sivaganga custodial death case, citing error

MADURAI: The trial court in Madurai on Monday sent back a charge sheet filed by the CBI, which is probing the custodial death case of B Ajith Kumar, Madapuram temple guard, at Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district, citing an error.

As per the directive of the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, the CBI intensified its probe and filed the charge sheet in the case on August 20.

Ajith Kumar, Madapuram temple guard, allegedly died brutally at the hands of police during the course of an interrogation a day after Nikitha, who visited Madapuram Pathirakali Amman temple on June 27.

Nikitha, who reached the temple by a car, became suspicious that Ajithkumar stole nine and a half sovereigns of gold from the vehicle, and approached the Thiruppuvanam police for action.

After the heavy handed police brutality came to light, five cops from a special team were suspended. After a video of police beating Ajithkumar with sticks and pipes repeatedly became public, consequently it emerged as a key piece of evidence in the trial. Five cops including Prabhu, Kannan, Sankara Manikandan, Raja and Anand were jailed over the temple guard’s death.

Chief Judicial Magistrate K Selvapandi, after undertaking the verification process, sent back the charge sheet due to errors. The counsel on behalf of CBI said the corrected charge sheet would be filed soon.