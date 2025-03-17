'Trembling with fear': Annamalai slams DMK govt for detaining BJP leaders

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Monday lashed out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for detaining party leaders, including former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, for protesting against the alleged irregularities in Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC), saying that the state government was "trembling with fear".

The protest was organised at Chennai TASMAC headquarters. However, the police detained Soundararajan from her residence while placing other BJP leaders in the state including Vinoj P Selvam under house arrest.

"We, on behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP, had announced a protest today at the Chennai TASMAC headquarters to protest the DMK government's Rs 1,000 crore TASMAC scam. The DMK government, trembling with fear, has placed senior BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan," Annamalai posted on X.

"BJP's State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam and others have been placed under house arrest, preventing them from participating in the protest," he added.

His remarks come after the Tamil Nadu police on Monday morning detained Soundararajan for protesting against the alleged TASMAC scam.

"They are arresting me from my residence. I won't go separately. I want everyone to come with me," Soundararajan told reporters as she was detained by the police.

Heavy police deployment was seen outside her residence in Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Soundararajan said that everyone had the right to protest over any issue. Talking about the alleged TASMAC scam, she said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed irregularities worth Rs 1,000 crore in TASMAC.

She said that the BJP had planned a peaceful protest regarding the issue.

"In a country, everyone has the right to protest against anything. The ED has revealed that there have been Rs 1,000 crore irregularities in TASMAC. And in this regard, we have announced a peaceful agitation. But they have surrounded us. We don't fear such a type of custody. We will fight for the people," she added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji denied the charges of a scam in TASMAC and stated that the state government would face this legally.

"ED have alleged Rs 1000 crores corruption without any basis. Before ED one person made an accusation Rs 1000 crores scam then ED also says same in their statement. People are aware that there are thousands of meanings behind this. Government will face the ED searches on TASMAC legally," the Minister said.

The Minister claimed that everything was transparent as far as TASMAC is concerned.