'Trek Tamil Nadu' opens new trekking trail at Polur in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: A new trekking trail has been opened for adventure lovers at Polur in Tiruvannamalai district which offers outdoor enthusiasts a wide range of experiences.

According to a report in The Times of India, the route spanning over 12 kilometres will allow trekkers to navigate streams, tackle steep climbs and also indulge in birdwatching while also getting a glimpse of the local tribal communities in the region.

The trail which runs from the Renukambal Temple to the Kullar Caves in the Jawadhu Hills is a part of the latest expansion of the 'Trek Tamil Nadu' initiative. It was launched by the state government in November 2024 through the Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation which is a big hit among those with a taste for the outdoors.

As of now the initiative features 40 trails across the state and more than 12000 people have completed the treks which has helped generate a revenue of approximately Rs 1.5 crores. The program employs 130 local guides including 15 women and is a popular activity among IT professionals in Chennai and it also attracts trekkers from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru with women making up for nearly 30 percent of all trekkers.

Apart from expanding the number of trails, 'Trek Tamil Nadu' also plans to implement new features to enhance the experience. The plans include providing local meals on certain routes, offering multiple pricing ranges, creating a system for travel agents to make bookings and issuing e-certificates to those who successfully complete the trek.