Tree fall suspends water, power supply in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Water supply from the Parson’s Valley Reservoir to residential areas in Ooty Municipality has been disrupted after a fallen tree damaged the power infrastructure in the rain-battered Nilgiris district.

Thirty-six wards in the Ooty Municipality receive water pumped from the reservoir. The area comprises over 700 resorts and hotels, and a population of around 1.5 lakh people.

"Almost 70 per cent of the water requirement of Ooty municipality was met through the Parsons Valley and 30 per cent through other smaller dams. Due to rains, the dam has reached its maximum storage of 49 feet, against its full storage level of 50 feet. Damage to the power network has caused disruptions in water supply over the last few days, and works are underway to restore regular supply," said an Ooty Municipality official.

Meanwhile, disruptions in water supply have forced people to store rainwater for use and also buy drinking water through tankers. Several parts of the 'O' Valley Panchayat have also been facing power cuts due to the rains.

As rains continued for the sixth consecutive day in the Nilgiris, a huge tree got uprooted and fell at the 30th hairpin bend on the Ooty- Kalhatty Road, resulting in traffic snarls for over two hours.

This stretch witnessed a surge in vehicle movement after the district administration barred tourist vehicles on the Ooty-Gudalur National Highway. A huge boulder rolled and fell on the road at Thavalamalai, and many boulders are perched precariously on the slope, posing a risk of falling anytime. Six houses were damaged in a mudslide in the Kuruthukuli area, forcing their occupants to move to the houses of their relatives.

Most tourist spots, including the Government Botanical Garden (GBG), Rose Park, Doddabetta, Pine Forest, Lams Rock, Ooty Boat House, and Avalanche, were closed to tourist