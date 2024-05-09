Tree fall due to rains kills 1 in K’giri

COIMBATORE: After a long dry spell, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Krishnagiri district all through Tuesday night.

In a rain related incident, Lokesh (49) from Kodihalli in Karnataka, who was riding pillion with his relative Ramesh (32) from Muluvanapalli in Krishnagiri died on the spot after a huge branch of a peepal tree broke and fell on them near Andevanapalli bus stop in Denkanikottai at night.

Police said the body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem, while Ramesh has been admitted at Denkanikottai Government Hospital with critical injuries. They were returning after work at a chip shop, when the tragic incident happened.

Besides them, Govindaraj (60) from Andevanapalli, who was going for a walk also suffered severe injuries in the tree fall and has been admitted in the hospital. The fallen tree branches were removed by police with the help of villagers.

Further, over ten villages in Krishnagiri drowned in darkness as around 50 electric poles were damaged as tree branches fell on them. Also, several poles fell off in the stormy winds in farm lands, roads and residential areas in Kaveripattinam locality.

Villagers were forced to spend sleepless nights due to long hours of power outages in Nattankottai, Thimmapuram, Santhapuram and Kaveripattinam villages.

The TNEB staff were on their toes to repair damaged electric poles and restore electricity connections. After nightlong rains, the skies remained clear and temperature was high as usual on Wednesday.