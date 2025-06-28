Tree fall disrupts traffic on Gudalur-Ooty NH

COIMBATORE: Vehicle movement on the Gudalur-Ooty National Highway was disrupted for over one and a half hours after a huge tree got uprooted on to the road on Friday morning.

As heavy rains lashed the hills, a tree collapsed on the road near the Pine Forest area around 5.30 am, causing vehicles bound to Karnataka and Kerala from Ooty to queue up.

A mud slip in the same spot also added to the woes. On receiving information, a team of rescue personnel from the Gudalur fire station arrived and removed the uprooted trees before vehicle movement was restored.

Heavy rains continue to lash Gudalur and Pandalur taluks in the hill district.