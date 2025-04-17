Treatment of human-wildlife conflict injuries under CM insurance scheme soon, says Minister Ma Su

CHENNAI: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday informed the State Assembly that the government would soon make efforts to bring treatment of injuries sustained during human-wildlife conflict and compensate life loss under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Insurance Scheme.

Replying to a specific query raised by AIADMK MLA from Gudalur in Nilgiris, Pon Jayaseelan during the Question Hour in the State Assembly, Minister Subramanian said that the government aware of the issue and the department would soon consult the Chief Minister and initiate efforts to bring treatment of injuries and compensation of life loss sustained during human-wildlife conflict under the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The minister also added that in addition to the 700-bed hospital recently inaugurated by the CM in Nilgiris, the first such facility with a huge capacity in a hill town, another government hospital was being developed at Rs 38 crore in the MLAs Gudalur constituency and it would be inaugurated upon completion of the works soon.