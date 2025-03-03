Treat Tamil Nadu fishermen also as Indians, CM Stalin tells Union government

TIRUCHY: In a fervent appeal to the BJP-led Union government on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin asked the Centre to treat fishermen from Tamil Nadu too as Indians and initiate steps to protect them from the frequent mid-sea attacks, arrests and seizure of their boats and belongings by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Addressing a public meeting in Nagapattinam, the DMK president pointed out that as many as 3,656 fishermen from the State were arrested in the past 10 years under the BJP-led Union regime, while 611 boats were seized by Sri Lankan authorities.

Underscoring the pervasive nature of such acts, he said that 116 fisherfolk from Nagapattinam district were arrested and 736 attacks were executed on Tamil Nadu fishermen till November 22, 2024. It is in the hands of the Union government to find a solution to the issue with the neighbouring nation, the CM said. “Bilateral talks between the fishermen from India and Sri Lanka that were held in 2010 had not been organised till now. The diplomatic solutions arrived at during the talks between the ministers of India and Sri Lanka in 2016 were violated,” CM Stalin added.

Despite External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s assurances of diplomatic talks, nothing has materialised so far, Stalin said. “Consider Tamil Nadu fishermen also as Indians and initiate steps to end the menace and ensure our fishing rights. The Prime Minister should intervene and put an end to the continuous attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy”, the CM said.

Stalin also demanded the Union government to initiate steps to ensure the island nation withdraws the Sri Lankan Fishermen Act of 2018 (Regulation of Foreign Fishing Boats Act). He appealed to the Union government to get fishing rights in and around Katchatheevu islet for Tamil Nadu fishers by making a new agreement.

He urged the Centre to initiate steps for the release of arrested fishers and their boats.