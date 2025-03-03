Treat Tamil Nadu fishermen also as Indians, CM Stalin asks Union government

CHENNAI: Consider fishermen from Tamil Nadu also as Indian fishermen and initiate steps to protect them from the frequent mid-sea attacks, arrests, and seizure of their belongings, appealed the Chief Minister MK Stalin to the Union Government on Monday.

Addressing the public in Nagapattinam, the Chief Minister MK Stalin referred that as many as 3656 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested for the past 10 years of the BJP government, while 613 boats were seized and 736 attacks were executed onto the Tamil Nadu Fishermen so far. “The Union Government can only find a solution. The bilateral talks between the fishermen from India and Sri Lanka had not been initiated as it was held previously in 2010”, the CM said.

He further said that despite the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar's assurance of diplomatic talks with the officials from both the nations, it has not been materialised so far.

“Consider Tamil Nadu fishermen also as Indians and initiate steps to end the menace and ensure our fishing rights”, the CM said.

Stalin also demanded that the union government initiate steps to ask the Sri Lankan government to withdraw the Sri Lankan Fishermen Act of 2018 (Regulation of Foreign Fishing Boats Act). He appealed to the union government to get fishing permission in Katchatheevu to Tamil Nadu fishers.