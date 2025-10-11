TRB to recruit asst professors in TN colleges soon

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) is expected to issue notification soon to recruit over 2,000 assistant professors for government Arts and Science colleges.

Few days back Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan announced that a total of 2,708 permanent assistant professors will be appointed in government Art and Science colleges across the state.

The state government move to appoint 2,708 permanent assistant professors came against the backdrop of the establishment of 37 new Arts and Science colleges in the last four years and 16 alone this academic year.

Sources from the TRB said the recruitment notification is expected to be issued within two weeks. A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, said that recruitment of assistant professors will be direct.

"The notification will have detailed information including about online registration and uploading certificates", he said adding "after scrutinising the applications from the candidates, there would be a competitive exam".

Claiming that after publishing the competitive exams' results, the interview will be held in all the districts according to the candidates choice, he said "the whole recruitment process will take at least between four to five months".

It may be noted that the Higher Education Department is struggling to fill around 4,000 sanctioned assistant professor posts since 2023 due to legal hurdles. In the absence of permanent appointments, it has been inducting guest lecturers to meet teaching requirements.