TRB releases results for secondary grade teachers’ recruitment exam

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) released the results for the competitive exam conducted in July 2024 for the direct recruitment of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) in the Directorate of School Education (DGE).

To fill a total of 2,768 SGT vacancies in the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), TRB issued a notification, as it planned to conduct exams to fill 1,768 SGT vacancies and an additional 1,000 vacancies for the same post. As many as 25,156 candidates appeared for the part B exams.

In the recent results announced, as many as 1,112 candidates scored between 100 to 126 marks, 2,798 candidates between 90 to 99 marks, 5,737 candidates scored between 80 to 89 marks, and 7,665 candidates between 70 to 79 marks.

However, speaking to DT Next, M Elangovan, the state president of the 2013 TN TET welfare association, said, “There is a lack of transparency in the way in which TRB conducts exams. Without disclosing the answer papers for the objective type part B exams, the department has released the results.”

“Firstly, we urge the department to release the copy of answer papers for each candidate and respond to the allegation of malpractices in 2012 TET exams,” he added.