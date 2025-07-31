TRB Rajaa supports sharing EV charging facilities with pvt players

CHENNAI: Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa announced on Thursday that the state government was accelerating its efforts to expand EV infrastructure. "A new EV charging station will be established in Ulundurpet, and high-speed charging stations will be set up at key locations across Tamil Nadu," he said.

Rajaa also noted that the Omni Bus Owners Association have sought access to government EV charging stations during morning hours. "Sharing infrastructure is a sound proposal. If permitted, it could generate additional revenue. However, the decision lies with the Transport Minister and the Chief Minister," he said.

Clarifying concerns, he said there are no issues in EV vehicle registrations. "Registrations are progressing smoothly," he said, adding that hybrid and hydrogen vehicles are also emerging technologies being monitored.

On Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth, Rajaa said the state leads in manufacturing and automobile production. "Around 70 per cent of products manufactured here are consumed locally. We are also exploring the blue economy, including the marine and fisheries sectors. A new SIPCOT facility has been announced in Thanjavur to attract investments in shipbuilding. Discussions are ongoing to establish an auto-variant centre of excellence," he added.