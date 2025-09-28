TRB Rajaa promoting north-south divide, Nainar Nagenthran slams min’s remarks on women

CHENNAI: BJP state unit leaders on Saturday condemned the DMK minister TRB Rajaa for his controversial remarks distinguishing between north and south Indian women.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran condemned the minister’s comments, alleging that the DMK has a long history of disrespecting women. “The DMK has never honoured women. The Chief Minister continues to applaud those who demean women. While minister Rajaa attempts to divide the country on north-south lines, such divisive politics no longer hold ground in today’s India. People are ready to stand united as one nation,” Nainar asserted.

Nagenthran, who paid floral tributes to SiPa Aditanar on his 121st birth anniversary at Egmore, added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India into a global powerhouse. “Through tax reductions, the Prime Minister has created a joyful atmosphere ahead of the festive season,” he added.

On reports of Annamalai and O Panneerselvam’s meetings with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, he remarked, “It is always good to meet one another. We welcome everyone. A positive outcome will emerge soon.”

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also hit out at Minister Rajaa, terming his statement “deeply poisonous” to create a north-south divide.