TRB Rajaa launches Vaanam Space Tech Accelerator

CHENNAI: State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce TRB Rajaa on Wednesday launched the Vaanam Space Tech Accelerator, a private initiative aimed at supporting the growth of the space startup ecosystem in India with a particular focus on Tamil Nadu.

Vaanam is an initiative by the entrepreneurs Hariharan Vedamurthy and Sameer Bharat Sam, who are passionate about building a thriving space startup ecosystem under the mentorship of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist. During a fireside chat with Scientist Nambi Narayanan, Minister TRB Rajaa said Tamil Nadu competes with only other countries, not other states of India.

“Under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme of the Dravidian Model government, the gap between the academia and industries has been addressed and the government is bridging the gap. ISRO’s initiatives, successes, and scientists like Nambi Narayanan’s biography should have been added to the school curriculum,” he said.

Meanwhile, scientist Nambi Narayanan said, “It is regrettable that today’s startups follow the same technology and ideas of 50 years ago in the space sector. To keep up with the times, startup companies should come forward to handle modern and advanced technologies and strategies in the space sector. The government should encourage them by providing them with necessary guidance and financial assistance.”

Nambi Narayanan, Vaanam’s mentor said, “Vaanam’s mission is to be India’s ﬁrst shop to accelerate space tech innovations, garner commercial know-how, and expertise to achieve a product-market ﬁt in a short time.”

“I am happy to be part of this unique, one-of-a-kind initiative by founders Hariharan and Sameer. It is the right initiative at the right time as space technology is taking oﬀ in our country, and the sky’s the limit,” he noted.

Vaanam co-founder Hariharan Vedamurthy stated that the initiative Vaanam would help bridge the commercialisation gaps, the startups encounter these days and bring their innovations to market quicker with product-market fit.

Co-founder Sameer Bharat Ram said, “Vaanam, as part of its outreach, will reach out to schools and colleges and create ‘Space Clubs’ to inculcate space thinking amongst students and young people. Workshops will be conducted.”