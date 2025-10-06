TRB exam hall tickets available for download

CHENNAI: For the exam scheduled on October 12 for the selection of candidates for the posts of postgraduate (PG) teacher, physical education director grade-1 and computer instructor grade I, the Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) had directed candidates to download hall tickets. For the exam, more than 2.36 lakh candidates have applied.

The hall ticket can be downloaded from TRB's official website https://www.trb.tn.gov.in/ by entering their user identification and password. "To avoid last-minute hassle in downloading the hall ticket, the hall ticket has been released in advance. Therefore, candidates are advised to download their hall ticket one week before the exam," stated TRB's statement.

Meanwhile, through this exam, TRB will fill 1,996 vacancies within school education and other departments. The pay range for the PG teacher, physical director (grade 1) and computer instructor (grade 1) will be between Rs 36,900 to Rs 1.16 lakh per month.