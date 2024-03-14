Begin typing your search...

TRB announces exam dates for assistant professor posts

The TRB has stated that the candidates can apply for the exam from April 28 and April 29.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 March 2024 4:39 AM GMT
TRB announces exam dates for assistant professor posts
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has announced that examination to fill 4,000 vacancies for assistant professors in government arts and science colleges will be held on August 4.

The TRB has stated that the candidates can apply for the exam from April 28 and April 29.

The board has been conducting a series of exams to fill vacancies in schools and colleges.

Tamil Naduassistant professorTRBTeachers Recruitment BoardExams datesgovernment arts and science collegesTRB exam dates
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X