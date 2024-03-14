Begin typing your search...
TRB announces exam dates for assistant professor posts
The TRB has stated that the candidates can apply for the exam from April 28 and April 29.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has announced that examination to fill 4,000 vacancies for assistant professors in government arts and science colleges will be held on August 4.
The board has been conducting a series of exams to fill vacancies in schools and colleges.
