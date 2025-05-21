Trawler impounded for violating fishing ban on Kanniyakumari coast

MADURAI: A trawler from Colachel, which is located on the west coast in Kanniyakumari district, was impounded on the east coast on charges of violating the annual fishing ban period, which remains in effect. Besides, 16 fishermen aboard the trawler were also held, sources said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out as per the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983 during a joint patrol by the Fisheries Department in association with Marine Enforcement Wing and the Coastal Security Group.

The 61-day annual ban on deep-sea fishing along the east coast of Tamil Nadu came into force on April 15. The ban, enforced by the government through the Fisheries Department, is aimed at facilitating the breeding of fish and the conservation of fish stock in marine ecology.

Mechanised boat fishermen were instructed not to venture into the sea to avoid disturbance caused by trawlers to marine life during the breeding season.

Moreover, several country boat fishermen in Kanniyakumari stayed off the sea as the weather turned rough. The Fisheries Department called the fishermen at sea to return to safe shores as a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Arabian Sea by May 22 as predicted by the India Meteorological Department.