Travel breaks differences and makes you a better person: Ajith Kumar

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar is a hodophile and an adventure seeker, who has travelled to various places across the world on his bike. On Saturday, a video of Ajith talking about how travel changes a person was released on social media.

In the 47-second clip, he said, “The idea is to get people to travel. Travel is the best form of education. There is a saying that religion or caste makes people hate those whom we have never met before. And that is true. We tend to judge people even before meeting them. When you travel and meet people from different nationalities, and religions, and understand their culture, you become more empathetic. It makes us a better person.”

On the work front, Ajith is currently shooting simultaneously for Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly and VidaaMuyarchi with Magizh Thirumeni.