Trapped Tamil fishermen rescued from conflict-hit Iran, more await evacuation

CHENNAI: In a significant rescue operation, 15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, stranded in war-torn Iran for months, were safely brought back to Chennai late Sunday night. Their evacuation was facilitated by the efforts of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The fishermen, hailing from Uvari village, had traveled to Iran in February for work. However, they soon found themselves trapped by escalating conflict, preventing them from venturing out to sea to fish. "We lived in constant fear," one fisherman recounted upon arrival at Chennai airport. "We heard bombs exploding nearby. At night, seeing bombs fly overhead lit up the sky and terrified us. We couldn't work because GPS systems weren't functioning, and we faced severe food shortages."

Their plight was brought to the attention of authorities by their families in Thoothukudi, who approached Tamil Nadu BJP President, Nainar Nagenthran. The MEA intervened, with Indian embassy officials traveling directly to the island where the fishermen were trapped. Lacking direct flight options, they were evacuated by ship to Dubai. After a brief stay, they flew to Delhi and finally arrived in Chennai via an Air India flight.

Tamil Nadu BJP president personally welcomed the fishermen at the airport. He announced that the state BJP unit had fully covered all expenses for their complex journey home, including transport from Chennai airport back to Uvari via BJP-arranged vehicles.

Crucially, Nainar Nagenthran confirmed that another group of 15 fishermen from Thoothukudi remain stranded on a different island nearby in Iran. "Rescue operations for them are actively underway," he stated, "and they are expected to be brought back to India safely within the next couple of days."

The rescued fishermen expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MEA, and Nagenthran for securing their safe return.