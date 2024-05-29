Transporters strike in Tiruchy leads to Aavin milk shortage in district

CHENNAI: Several retail outlets in Tiruchy experienced a shortage of Aavin milk on Wednesday morning, as drivers and owners of vehicles transporting the milk went on a sudden strike last night. Similarly, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts too witnessed a shortage of milk supply.



According to Daily Thanthi, the drivers and owners of the vehicles carrying milk went on a flash strike in Tiruchy on Tuesday night to protest against rent that had not been been paid for four months for these daily trips.