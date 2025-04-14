Transport unions to hold statewide protest over dearness allowance hike on April 21

CHENNAI: Demanding immediate action on long-pending issues related to a dearness allowance (DA) hike to pensioners, delay in wage hikes, and hiring contract workers, trade unions representing employees of Tamil Nadu's transport corporations have announced statewide protests on April 21.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of transport sector unions affiliated to CITU, AITUC, and Tamil Nadu Transport Staff Federation on April 12 at the AITUC state committee office.

The unions expressed dissatisfaction over the government's continued delay in implementing court orders regarding dearness allowance revisions for retired employees. Despite a legal mandate, citing procedural reasons, the government has failed to act, which unions say has caused prolonged hardship for pensioners.

Originally, the unions had planned to stage a human chain protest in front of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on April 21 to draw attention to the matter. This was announced after a rally on March 6. “However, the plan met with criticism on social media, with some members raising concerns about the strategy and calling for a more impactful alternative,” the union said, adding that in response to the feedback, the federation has revised its plan. “Instead of the human chain, gate meetings and mass demonstrations will now be held at regional transport offices across the State on April 21,” it said.

The key demands of the unions include expediting the long-delayed wage agreement negotiations, immediate settlement of retirement benefits and DA hikes for pensioners, reinstating the old pension scheme for employees who joined service after April 1, 2003, employment to legal heirs of deceased workers, filling vacant positions in transport corporations and halting contract-based hiring and privatisation efforts.

The union leaders urged both current and retired employees to participate in large numbers to ensure the success of the protest.