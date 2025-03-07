Transport unions stage protest march to Secretariat

CHENNAI: Hundreds of transport workers affiliated with CITU, AITUC and TTSF staged a protest march towards the Secretariat on Thursday, demanding the allocation of funds in the forthcoming state budget to cover the revenue-expenditure gap of state-run transport corporations.

The protesters emphasised key demands, including the provision of funds as per Government Order 36 in the state budget, the immediate conclusion of the 15th wage agreement, the reintroduction of the old pension scheme for employees who joined after April 1, 2003, and the disbursement of 112 months' worth of pending dearness allowance arrears to retired employees.

CITU State President A Soundararajan flagged off the march to the Secretariat at Pallavan Salai, but police prevented the protesters from taking out the rally.

CITU-backed Tamil Nadu Government Transport Employees' Federation General Secretary K Arumuganayanar, AITUC leader Nandasingh and TTSF union leader Thirumalaisamy were also present.

Speaking to reporters, A Soundararajan criticised the government for neglecting transport workers' financial concerns.

"Successive governments have deceived and betrayed transport workers. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had previously demanded financial support for transport corporations while in opposition, must now fulfil his commitment. Without addressing the revenue-expenditure deficit, there can be no solution to workers' issues," he said.

He pointed out the disparity in wages between transport employees and other government sector workers and questioned the rationale behind privatising mini-bus services on routes already served by government buses. If private operators can run mini-buses, why can't the transport corporations? This move will lead to financial losses and serve as a pretext for privatisation. The government must abandon privatisation efforts immediately," he added.

Expressing hope that the state budget would address their demands, Soundararajan warned against underestimating the workers' patience.

"We have refrained from extreme protests out of concern for public inconvenience. But if our restraint is mistaken for weakness, we will respond accordingly," he cautioned.

CITU leader said that the state government rightly criticises the Centre for withholding funds, but it must also acknowledge its failure to pay transport workers their dues for years.

“The government owes workers around Rs 50,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore deducted from salaries and various other pending compensations."

Additionally, they urged the government to release retirement benefits for workers who retired from June 2023 onwards, abolish contract-based recruitment, fill vacant positions, and ensure job opportunities for the legal heirs of employees based on educational qualifications.