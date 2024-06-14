Transport staff in Thanjavur file complaint against driver for cheating

TIRUCHY: A group of transport employees from Thanjavur lodged a complaint against a TNSTC bus driver on Thursday after he had reportedly cheated around 100 transport employees by obtaining loans with their surety signature.

Boopathi, a driver attached to Thanjavur TNSTC depot, had obtained the surety signature of around 100 workers promising them of getting loans from private financial firms.

Subsequently, Boopathi had obtained loans for around Rs 25 lakh in his name, his mother Vijaya, wife Helen Rose and brother in law Anthony Samy. After obtaining the loans, Boopathi had not repaid the EMIs and so the private firms approached the respective transport workers and asked them to repay the default amount or face legal action.

After a few days, the transport employees also received legal notice to settle the ‘borrowed’ money. The shocked workers confronted Boopathi, but he did not give a prompt response and went absconding.

Recently, the court directed the Kumbakonam Divisional TNSTC to adjust their salary with the default money.

On Thursday, a group of transport employees lodged a complaint against Boopathi with the Thanjavur SP and appealed for action.