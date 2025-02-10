Transport Minister to meet trade union leaders on Feb 13, 14 over wage revision negotiations

CHENNAI: Amid the buzz over the impending elections to identify the sole union to represent workers of State Transport Undertakings during the wage revision negotiations, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar will hold negotiations with trade union representatives on February 13 and 14.

Since the previous wage agreement between the corporations and union expired on September 1, 2023, there has been an inordinate delay in commencing the negotiations for the next agreement, leading to protests.

Hearing a writ appeal filed by the DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Federation, the High Court on January 21 held that before any general wage revision or any major settlement was reached between the workers and management on service conditions, an election should be held to ascertain the strength of each trade union.

The court said the union which has the support of more than 50 per cent of the workforce would be recognised as the sole union participating in the negotiations. Unions with more than 20 per cent support will be part of the negotiating council to provide wide base for representation, it added.

LPF treasurer K Natarajan said the court passed an order on the writ appeal filed in 2011 after the then transport minister in the AIADMK government, V Senthilbalaji, refused to hold talks with LPF, which was the sole recognised union.

“We are not seeking to hold the union recognition election now. The government has invited unions for wage revision talks on February 13 and 14. Our ultimate aim was to get benefits for the workers,” he said.

CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Federation general secretary K Arumuga Nainar said his union wanted the wage revision to be continued without holding any union recognition elections. “There are several issues faced by the workers, including operation of private minibuses, private premium buses in Chennai, non-filling of vacancies, and retired employees’ dearness allowance issue. If the elections are held now, it will affect the workers' interest,” he said.