Transport corporations to operate special buses across TN for weekend rush from Feb 21-23

CHENNAI: With an expected surge in passenger travel during the upcoming weekend from February 21 to 23, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced the operation of special buses across the state.

According to an official release, additional buses will be deployed along with regular services to accommodate the increased demand. From Kilambakkam bus terminal to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur, 245 special buses will be operated on February 21 and 240 on February 22.

From Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru, 51 special buses will run on February 21 and 22. Additionally, 20 special buses will run from Madhavaram on both February 21 and 22.

To ensure hassle-free travel for passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru after the weekend, TNSTC has planned special buses from all major locations on February 23 (Sunday).

As of now, 7,708 passengers have booked tickets for Friday, 3,132 for Saturday, and 7,612 for Sunday, with numbers expected to rise. Passengers are advised to book tickets in advance through www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile app to avoid last-minute rush.

TNSTC has deployed officials at all major bus stations to monitor the smooth operation of services. Passengers are encouraged to utilise these special services for a comfortable journey.