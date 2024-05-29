Transport corporations in Tamil Nadu to operate 1,400 special buses on May 31, June 1

CHENNAI: To facilitate hassle-free travel of passengers during the weekend and auspicious days, the state transport corporations would be operating 1,400 special buses on Friday and Saturday in addition to their daily services.

An official release said that the transport corporations would operate 500 special buses on Friday and 570 buses on Saturday from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem. From Koyambedu, it would operate 65 special buses each Friday and Saturday to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.

From Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode,200 special buses would be operated to various parts of the state.

On Sunday, adequate special buses would be operated to facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns. The passengers are advised to use the online ticket booking facilities to plan their trip.