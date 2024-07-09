Transport corporation to operate 950 special buses during weekend from Chennai

CHENNAI: The state transport corporation would be operating 950 special buses on Friday and Saturday in addition to their daily services to facilitate the travel of passengers during the weekend.

An official release said that the transport corporations would operate 265 special buses on Friday and Saturday (325 buses) from Kilambakkam bus terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem.

From Koyambedu, it would operate 65 special buses each Friday and Saturday to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.

From Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, 200 special buses would be operated to various parts of the state. Besides, it would operate 15 special buses each Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai from the Koyambedu terminus.

Special buses will be operated to Chennai and Bengaluru on Sunday to facilitate the return of passengers.

The release said that as many as 7,010 passengers had booked their seats for travelling on Friday, 2,387 passengers on Saturday and 6,756 passengers on Monday.

With more seats expected to be booked ahead, the passengers are advised to use the online ticket booking facilities to plan their trip.