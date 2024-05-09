Transport corporation to operate 1,290 special buses for weekend travel

CHENNAI: To facilitate hassle-free travel of passengers during the weekend, the State transport corporations would operate 1,290 special buses from Friday to Sunday. These will be in addition to the daily services they are operating.

An official release said that the transport corporations would operate 425 special buses on Friday and 505 buses on Saturday from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, and Salem.

From Koyambedu, it would operate 55 special buses on Friday and Saturday to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.

From Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode, 250 special buses would be operated to various parts of the state.

The passengers are advised to make use of the online ticket booking facilities to plan their trip. On Friday, as many as 10,985 passengers booked their seats while 6,482 and 10,237 passengers reserved tickets for Saturday and Sunday respectively, it said in a statement.