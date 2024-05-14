Transport Commissioner warns against unauthorised installation of CNG/LPG kits leading to fire accident

CHENNAI: The Transport Commissioner has issued a warning to vehicle owners about the unauthorised installation of CNG/LPG kits, which has been leading to fire accidents.

In a statement, the commissioner mentioned that there has been an increase in fire accidents involving motor vehicles, and upon investigation, it was found that one of the main causes was the unauthorised installation of CNG/LPG kits by third-party or non-certified entities.

Vehicle owners are strongly advised against such modifications to prevent fire accidents.

According to sources in the Transportation sector, many car owners in the travel industry are opting to retrofit their diesel vehicles with CNG/LPG kits to reduce operational costs.

This migration from petrol and diesel to CNG has resulted in a 30% reduction in operational costs, as CNG also provides good mileage at a lower cost.

The retrofit CNG kits are less expensive than the ones that come with new vehicles, which is driving the trend of retrofitting CNG kits.