Transperson student gets college admission thanks to Coimbarore Collector, Police Commissioner

COIMBATORE: A trans-woman student from Coimbatore will soon walk into the portals of higher education to pursue the course of her choice, thanks to the intervention by police and district administration authorities.

Ajitha, Coimbatore’s only transperson to have passed out class 12 this year by scoring 373/600 was elated, when her results came. However, her happiness was short-lived as she couldn’t get admission in any college because of tough competition. She desired to pursue BSc Psychology.

On getting to know of her situation, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati directed the authorities to help Ajitha get admission in a college. City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan also pitched in to support her.

“As I am a transperson, I couldn’t get admission in any college. Following the intervention by the Collector and Commissioner, I have got the course of my choice in Kongunadu Arts and Science College. The city police have also agreed to pay my entire education fees for college,” said Ajitha.

A resident of Singanallur, Ajitha studied at a Corporation school in north Coimbatore. Further, Ajitha said that she will give a shot in competitive exams after graduation to join a government job. “I will strive to be a motivation for other transposons and take up social welfare activities,” she said.