Transgender survey will be completed in 3 months, TN govt says before Madras HC

CHENNAI: The State informed the Madras High Court that transgender survey will be completed within three months after the election model code of conduct lifted in regard with providing horizontal reservation for transgender in employment and education.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by Grace Banu Ganesan to direct the government to frame and implement horizontal reservation policy for transgender and intersex person.

The State submitted that steps have been take to conduct transgender survey.

Since the election model code of conduct came to effect the process couldn't be advance, said the State.

After the model code of conduct is lifted the survey will be completed within three months

After the submission the bench directed the State to take steps providing horizontal reservation for transgender based on the survey report and posted the matter to July 5, for further submission.