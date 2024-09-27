Transformers corruption: PMK urges CBI investigation against Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: A day after DMK minister V Senthilbalaji was released from prison on bail, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the government to order CBI investigation into alleged corruption in procuring transformers during the Senthilbalaji's stint as electricity minister.

In a statement, Anbumani said that Arappor Iyakkam had filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) pertaining to loss of Rs. 400 crore while procuring 45,800 transformers between 2021 and 2023.

"Despite the lapse of one year after the complaint, no action has been taken. Even though the government claims that the transformers were procured in a transparent manner, the equipment were bought at a higher price than the outside market," he said.

Alleging connivance, Anbumani pointed out all the contractors, who participated in the bidding process, quoted the same price but 50 per cent higher than the market rates.

Between 2021 and 2023, tenders were floated 10 times.

"Whenever Arappor Iyakkam flagged corruption during AIADMK rule, then leader of opposition and present Chief Minister MK Stalin would demand cases against the corrupted persons. Now, the voices of Arappor Iyakkam do not fall into his ears," he added.

Anbumani recalled that sufficient evidence had been handed over to the DVAC linking then minister Senthilbalaji, senior officials Rajesh Lakhoni and V Kasi to the alleged corruption.

"Why is the DVAC sitting on the complaint without taking any action? Intervention of the government is the reason. The High Court has censured the DVAC several times by saying that the agency functions in favour of the ruling party. It is unfair DVAC to support corruption," he said.

Saying that Chief Minister MK Stalin has lauded Senthilbalaji after this release, Anbumani added that the minister should be investigated.

"As the government machinery is backing him, the government should order a CBI investigation into the corruption," he demanded.