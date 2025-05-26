Trans persons welfare proof for inclusive Dravidian model: TN govt

CHENNAI: The State government has reiterated its commitment to the empowerment of the transgender community through a robust portfolio of welfare schemes, implemented under the Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dravidian model of inclusive governance.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the State highlighted several pioneering initiatives spearheaded by the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board, first established in 2008 by the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

“Reconstituted in 2025 with 28 members—including transgender, intersex, and female representatives—the board now oversees a wide array of schemes aimed at economic, social, and educational upliftment. Key initiatives include a monthly pension scheme for destitute transgender women over 40, which was recently enhanced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. In 2023–2024 alone, Rs 2.49 crore was distributed to 1,482 beneficiaries. The State has allocated Rs 3 crore for the current fiscal year,” the release said.

“During the COVID pandemic, over 17,000 trans persons received emergency financial assistance amounting to Rs 3.40 crore. A dedicated mobile application launched in 2021 has further simplified access to government services, resulting in the issuance of over 10,000 identity cards,” the government release said.

“To foster academic aspirations, the Transgender Education Dream Project now funds higher education, including tuition and hostel fees. In parallel, a self-employment subsidy scheme provides up to Rs 50,000 for transgender entrepreneurs, with over 800 beneficiaries to date,” the statement read.

In recognition of exemplary achievements, the government also confers an annual special award for transgender women on April 15, Transgender Day.

The government asserted that these initiatives reflect the ethos of the Dravidian model—ensuring dignity, opportunity, and equity for all, particularly the most marginalised.