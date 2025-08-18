Trans girl braves odds to continue higher edu

CHENNAI: While the society and the government constantly take pride when a trans candidate clears board exams and pursues collegiate education, there is little to no intervention to ensure that the student is continuing their education.

More so, if the varsity is inclusive and free of harassment/abuse, to even pursue education in the first place.

For a 20-year-old Sadhana Muthuvel, a trans woman, pursuing under graduation degree without dropping out is imperative. She says she has no choice but to study and land herself a well-paying job.

But, Sadhana, who is currently pursuing a bachelor degree in Optometry, did not have it easy as she had to quit from a popular educational institute in OMR due to a year-long mental harassment.

Sadhana, hailing from Thoothukudi completed Class 12 in 2024, followed by which, she enrolled herself in a medical institute to pursue a bachelor's in physiotherapy.

Though she aimed to complete her degree with good grades to quickly land a job, she found herself dropping out to pursue another degree in Thoothukudi this year.

Speaking to DT Next, Sadhana, "I was determined to pursue collegiate education, but was instead met with a series of hardships at the educational institution. When I complained, it yielded no action. I was mentally harassed to an extent that I even contemplated ending my life."

Sadhana, who quickly took a break, reached out to her mother, who had been supportive of her to continue her education.

"Currently, I have enrolled in Optometry. Though I completed a year of physiotherapy in the previous institution, I had to begin afresh."

She further stressed that she refused to indulge in begging or other activities, usually a few trans persons engage in. Hence, she was determined to continue her education with the support of her partner.

Sadhana further stresses that with the government extending scholarships for trans persons to study, the educational institutions are far from inclusive to most.