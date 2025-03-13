Trains on Erode - Tiruchchirappalli section partially cancelled on March 18

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation and regulation of the following train services in the Erode - Tiruchchirappalli section in view of track renewal works.

1. Train No. 56106 Erode - Tiruchchirappalli Passenger, scheduled to leave Erode Jn at 8.10 am, will be short-terminated at Karur Jn on March 18 (Tuesday). The train will run from Erode Jn to Karur Jn only; it will not run up to Tiruchchirappalli Jn on that day.

2. Train No. 16843 Tiruchchirappalli Jn - Palakkad Town Express, scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 1 pm, will be partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli Jn and Karur Jn on March 18 (Tuesday). The train will not originate from Tiruchchirappalli Jn to Karur Jn; it will leave from Karur Jn and then run up to Palakkad Town on that day.

3. Train No. 16844 Palakkad Town - Tiruchchirappalli Jn Express, leaving Palakkad Town at 6.30 am, will be regulated for 50 minutes at a convenient location on March 18 (Tuesday), the release added.