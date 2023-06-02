Trainees at ZRTI suffer rashes due to heat, treated

TIRUCHY: After the trainees at Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Training Institute of Railways (ZRTI) had complaints of rashes and fever, a medical team led by City Health Officer from Tiruchy City Corporation conducted a camp in which 25 persons were tested maculopapular rashes which is the result of heat stroke and they were asked to go home, said sources from the railways here on Thursday.

It is said there are as many as 445 trainees from various states including Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh are staying in the institute at Ponnagar in Tiruchy, and recently two trainees had a complaint of rashes and fever which had spread to more than 10 persons.

“Since the persons who underwent the test were positive for macular-papular rashes that are in no way connected with measles and chickenpox. These rashes occur due to excessive heat and in other ways, they are termed as heat rashes”, Dr Manivannan said and added that there is nothing to panic. Meanwhile, the members from SRMU gathered in front of the institute and demanded proper treatment of the trainees.