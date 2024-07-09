Train skips stop at Kallidaikurichi, two loco pilots suspended

MADURAI: Rail passengers, who boarded the Tirunelveli- Mettupalayam special train endured a harrowing experience after the train did not stop at Kallidaikurichi railway station. The Mettupalayam-bound train departed from Tirunelveli junction as per schedule at 7 pm, on Sunday and was scheduled to reach the destination station at 7.15 am.

The moment the train crossed Kallidaikurichi (scheduled stop) and only stopped at Ambasamudram. As the agitated passengers questioned authorities, they said the loco pilot was new and the halt station was not properly shown on the map. According to sources some 55 passengers were also stranded at Kallidaikurichi.

In connection with the above incident, AS Vishnu, loco pilot, and A Shanmugavelayutham, senior assistant loco pilot, Tirunelveli were suspended with effect from July 8, sources said.