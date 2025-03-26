Train services partially cancelled on March 28 due to Pugalur railway yard works

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced changes in the following train services on March 28, 2025, in view of track renewal and maintenance works at Pugalur railway yard near Karur.

1. Train No 56809 Tiruchchirappalli Erode - Passenger, scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 7.20 am, will be short-terminated at Karur Jn on March 28. The train will run from Tiruchchirappalli Jn to Karur Jn only; it will not run from Karur Jn to Erode Jn on that day.

2. Train No 16845 Erode - Sengottai Express, scheduled to leave from Erode Jn at 2 pm, will instead leave from Karur Jn at 3.05 pm on March 28. The train will not run from Erode Jn to Karur Jn; it will leave from Karur Jn and run up to Sengottai on that day.

3. Train No 16846 Sengottai - Erode Express, scheduled to leave from Sengottai at 5.10 am, will be short-terminated at Karur Jn on March 28.

4. Train No 16843 Tiruchchirappalli - Palakkad Town Express, scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 1 pm, will be short-terminated at Karur Jn on March 28. After completion of the works at Pugalur, the train will be operated as an unreserved special train from Karur to Palakkad Town.