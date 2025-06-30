Begin typing your search...

    Train services of 4 special from & to Danapur, Bengaluru extended

    Train No 03251 Danapur-SVMT Bengaluru bi-weekly special operated via Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai on Sundays and Mondays

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Jun 2025 8:05 AM IST
    Train services of 4 special from & to Danapur, Bengaluru extended
    X
    Representative Image (Photo: Vishal Nagaraj)

    CHENNAI: The East Central Railway has notified the extension of services of four trains with existing timings, stoppages and composition for the convenience of passengers.

    Train No 03251 Danapur-SVMT Bengaluru bi-weekly special operated via Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai on Sundays and Mondays and Train No 03252 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur bi-weekly special operated on Tuesdays and Wednesdays have been extended till July 28 and 30, respectively.

    Train No 03259 Danapur-SVMT Bengaluru weekly special operated on Tuesdays and Train 03260 operated on Thursdays have been extended till July 29 and 31, respectively, another release issued by SR said.

    East Central RailwayExtension of serviceSpecial trains
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X