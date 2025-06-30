Train services of 4 special from & to Danapur, Bengaluru extended

CHENNAI: The East Central Railway has notified the extension of services of four trains with existing timings, stoppages and composition for the convenience of passengers.

Train No 03251 Danapur-SVMT Bengaluru bi-weekly special operated via Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai on Sundays and Mondays and Train No 03252 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur bi-weekly special operated on Tuesdays and Wednesdays have been extended till July 28 and 30, respectively.

Train No 03259 Danapur-SVMT Bengaluru weekly special operated on Tuesdays and Train 03260 operated on Thursdays have been extended till July 29 and 31, respectively, another release issued by SR said.