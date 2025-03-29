Train services extended between Narsapur and Bengaluru for summer rush; check details here

CHENNAI: The South Central Railway has notified the extension of services of the following trains to clear extra rush of passengers during summer with existing timings and stoppages.

Services of train 07153 Narsapur-SMVT Bengaluru special running via Katpadi and Jolarpettai would be extended from April 4 to May 2.

Services of train 07154 Bengaluru-Narsapur special would be extended from April 5 to May 3, a release issued by Southern Railway said.