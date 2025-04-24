Train service extended from Secunderabad to Rameswaram from April 23

MADURAI: South Central Railway has notified the extension of Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram – Secunderabad train service up to Rameswaram.

Accordingly, the trains will run up to originate from Rameswaram with effect from 23rd April, 2025. Secunderabad – Rameswaram special train (07695) will leave Secunderabad at 9.10 pm on Wednesdays and reach Rameswaram at 12.15 am on the third day, a statement said on Wednesday.

On its return, Rameswaram – Secunderabad special (07696) will leave Rameswaram at 9.10 am on Fridays and reach Secunderabad at 12.50 pm the next day.

The special train, which departs from Secunderabad, will stop at Aranthangi, Karaikudi, Sivagangai, Manamadurai, Ramanathapuram and finally at Rameswaram.