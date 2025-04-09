Train diversions, cancellations to, from city

CHENNAI: The South Central Railway has notified the cancellation and diversion of several train services due to the non-interlocking works for commissioning electronic interlocking panel at the Gondia station in connection with Raj Nandgaon-Kalamna 3rd line work.

Train 16367 Kanniyakumari-Banaras Kashi Tamil Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 8.30 pm on April 24 and May 1 will be diverted to run via Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi and Jabalpur. Train 16368 Banaras-Kanniyakumari Kashi Tamil Express leaving Banaras at 4.20 pm on April 27 & May 4 will be diverted to run via Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur and Balharshah.

Train 12389 Gaya-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Gaya at 5.30 am on April 27 & May 4 will be diverted to run via Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur and Balharshah. Train 12390 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Gaya Express leaving Central station at 9.15 am on April 29 & May 6 will be diverted to run via Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi and Jabalpur.

Train 22648 Thiruvananthapuram North-Korba superfast express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 6.15 am on May 1, Train 22647 Korba-Thiruvananthapuram North superfast express scheduled to leave Korba at 7.40 pm on May 3, Train 22815 Bilaspur-Ernakulam junction superfast express scheduled to leave Bilaspur at 8.15 am on May 5, Train 22816 Ernakulam junction-Bilaspur superfast express scheduled to leave Ernakulam junction at 8.40 am on May 7, Train 22620 Tirunelveli-Bilaspur superfast express scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 1.25 am on May 4, Train 22619 Bilaspur-Tirunelveli superfast express scheduled to leave Bilaspur at 8.15 am on May 6, Train 12851 Bilaspur-Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Bilaspur at 8.45 am on May 4 and Train 12852 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Bilaspur superfast express scheduled to leave Central station at 3.40 pm on May 5 will be fully cancelled.