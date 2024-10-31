Begin typing your search...

    Train derails at Madurai railway station; no casualties reported

    The railway department officials are working hard to repair the derailed train, reports added.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 Oct 2024 10:19 AM IST
    Train derails at Madurai railway station; no casualties reported
    X

    Incident from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A train from Chennai to Madurai derailed at the Madurai railway station on Thursday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the wheel slipped from the track causing the train to be derailed.

    The railway department officials are working hard to repair the derailed train, reports added.

    As today is celebrated as Deepavali, the number of passengers were less and a mishap was avoided.

    TrainsTrain derailMadurai railway station
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick