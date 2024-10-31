Begin typing your search...
Train derails at Madurai railway station; no casualties reported
The railway department officials are working hard to repair the derailed train, reports added.
CHENNAI: A train from Chennai to Madurai derailed at the Madurai railway station on Thursday.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the wheel slipped from the track causing the train to be derailed.
The railway department officials are working hard to repair the derailed train, reports added.
As today is celebrated as Deepavali, the number of passengers were less and a mishap was avoided.
Next Story